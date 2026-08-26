MSU Cinema International Presents: Exhuma
MSU Cinema International Presents: Exhuma
Two young shamans team up with a mortician and a feng shui expert to stop a father’s vengeful ghost from destroying a Korean family living in Los Angeles. As the team investigates the father’s gravesite and begins to dig into the family’s history, they unearth more than they bargain for and find themselves battling the ghosts of Korea’s past in a fight for their own survival. In Korean and Japanese with English subtitles.
Faculty Hall, Room 208
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
MSU Cinema International
bpost1@murraystate.edu
Faculty Hall, Room 208
MSU Main CampusMurray, Kentucky 42071