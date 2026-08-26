MSU Cinema International Presents: La salsa vive

Salsa is very much alive in this Colombian documentary, which traces the history of salsa music and dance from New York City, where Puerto Ricans and Cubans helped create the genre, to present-day Colombia, where the city of Cali keeps the beat alive with a lively performance and dance culture. Thrilling musical numbers and extensive interviews with salsa stars (including Panamanian superstar Ruben Blades) testify to the multinational, multicultural, living beat of salsa. Presented as part of the Spanish Film Club series with the support of Pragda and the Secretary of State for Culture of Spain. In Spanish with English subtitles.