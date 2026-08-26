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MSU Cinema International Presents: Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

MSU Cinema International Presents: Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Amélie, a Belgian toddler living in post-war Japan, gains the power to speak when her grandmother gives her a magical piece of chocolate. As Amélie uses her imagination to explore her world, her Japanese housekeeper guides Amélie into a deeper understanding of Japanese culture and her cross-cultural identity. In French and Japanese with English subtitles.

Faculty Hall, Room 208
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

MSU Cinema International
bpost1@murraystate.edu
https://www.murraystate.edu/academics/CollegesDepartments/CollegeOfHumanitiesAndFineArts/GlobalLanguagesAndTheatreArts/globalLanguages/CinemaInternational.aspx
Faculty Hall, Room 208
MSU Main Campus
Murray, Kentucky 42071