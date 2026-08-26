MSU Cinema International Presents: Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
MSU Cinema International Presents: Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Amélie, a Belgian toddler living in post-war Japan, gains the power to speak when her grandmother gives her a magical piece of chocolate. As Amélie uses her imagination to explore her world, her Japanese housekeeper guides Amélie into a deeper understanding of Japanese culture and her cross-cultural identity. In French and Japanese with English subtitles.
Faculty Hall, Room 208
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
MSU Cinema International
bpost1@murraystate.edu
Faculty Hall, Room 208
MSU Main CampusMurray, Kentucky 42071