MSU Cinema International Presents: Post Mortem

This early film by acclaimed Chilean director Pablo Larraín (No, Neruda) follows Mario, an alienated morgue worker who becomes obsessed with a burlesque dancer in the weeks leading up to Augusto Pinochet’s 1973 coup. As the bodies of victims start piling up in the morgue and the military pressures Mario and his coworkers to falsify the autopsy reports, will Mario hold on to his humanity, bend under the new regime’s pressure, or simply snap? Presented as part of the Spanish Film Club series with the support of Pragda and the Secretary of State for Culture of Spain. In Spanish with English subtitles.