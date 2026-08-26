MSU Cinema International Presents: The Girls are Alright

Four actresses and a writer, playing versions of themselves, travel to an old mill in the Spanish countryside to rehearse a new play about fairy tales and princesses. As they work on the play, they learn about each other’s lives, explore the mill and the nearby town, and begin to break down the barriers between art and reality. Presented as part of the Spanish Film Club series with the support of Pragda and the Secretary of State for Culture of Spain. In Spanish with English subtitles.