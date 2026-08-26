MSU Cinema International Presents: The Second Mother

Val works as a live-in housekeeper for a wealthy family in São Paulo, and has become deeply enmeshed in her employers’ family dynamics. When Val’s estranged daughter Jéssica comes to town to prepare for a crucial college exam, this carefully constructed world starts to unravel in surprising and darkly hilarious ways that probe Brazil’s class and gender dynamics. Presented as part of the Spanish Film Club series with the support of Pragda and the Secretary of State for Culture of Spain. In Portuguese with English subtitles.