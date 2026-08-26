© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU Cinema International Presents: The Second Mother

MSU Cinema International Presents: The Second Mother

Val works as a live-in housekeeper for a wealthy family in São Paulo, and has become deeply enmeshed in her employers’ family dynamics. When Val’s estranged daughter Jéssica comes to town to prepare for a crucial college exam, this carefully constructed world starts to unravel in surprising and darkly hilarious ways that probe Brazil’s class and gender dynamics. Presented as part of the Spanish Film Club series with the support of Pragda and the Secretary of State for Culture of Spain. In Portuguese with English subtitles.

Faculty Hall, Room 208
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

MSU Cinema International
bpost1@murraystate.edu
https://www.murraystate.edu/academics/CollegesDepartments/CollegeOfHumanitiesAndFineArts/GlobalLanguagesAndTheatreArts/globalLanguages/CinemaInternational.aspx
Faculty Hall, Room 208
MSU Main Campus
Murray, Kentucky 42071