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MSU Cinema International Presents: The Tallest Dwarf

MSU Cinema International Presents: The Tallest Dwarf

In this documentary, director Julie Wyman explores her family history of “partial dwarfism” and works with a wide-ranging community of Little People to examine and celebrate their culture. The film uses artistic workshops, archival footage, and probing family interviews to portray dwarfism not as a problem to be erased through medical interventions, but as an identity to be celebrated. With the support of the Program in Medical and Health Humanities and the CHFA Dean’s Office. In English.

Faculty Hall, Room 208
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

MSU Cinema International
bpost1@murraystate.edu
https://www.murraystate.edu/academics/CollegesDepartments/CollegeOfHumanitiesAndFineArts/GlobalLanguagesAndTheatreArts/globalLanguages/CinemaInternational.aspx
Faculty Hall, Room 208
MSU Main Campus
Murray, Kentucky 42071