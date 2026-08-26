MSU Cinema International Presents: The Tallest Dwarf

In this documentary, director Julie Wyman explores her family history of “partial dwarfism” and works with a wide-ranging community of Little People to examine and celebrate their culture. The film uses artistic workshops, archival footage, and probing family interviews to portray dwarfism not as a problem to be erased through medical interventions, but as an identity to be celebrated. With the support of the Program in Medical and Health Humanities and the CHFA Dean’s Office. In English.