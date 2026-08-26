MSU Cinema International Presents: We Shall Not Be Moved

Socorro, a cantankerous lawyer, lives in an apartment building that overlooks the plaza where the Mexican government massacred thousands of student protestors in 1968—including Socorro’s brother, whose death still haunts her. With the help of corrupt officials and a reformed narco, she fights to track down the soldier who killed her brother and questions just how far she’s willing to go to obtain justice. Presented as part of the Spanish Film Club series with the support of Pragda and the Secretary of State for Culture of Spain. In Spanish with English subtitles.