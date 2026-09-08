MSU Fall Fanfare

The Murray State University Department of Music invites the public to attend its annual Fall Fanfare Concert on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. in Lovett Auditorium. This exciting, fast-paced concert is filled with a wide variety of small and large ensembles and is designed to showcase the department’s talented music students.

The Wind Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra, Commercial Music Ensemble, Una Voce Tenor Bass Chorus, and others will perform brief entertaining selections that will appeal to audience members of all ages.

To conclude the concert, Racer Band members will fill the auditorium to send everyone off with the Murray State Alma Mater and Fight Song.

Tickets are $10 (children under 5 are free) and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds support music student scholarships.

In addition to attending the concert, parents and community members can also support Murray State music students by making a gift to the Department of Music.

Online gifts can be made by visiting www.bit.ly/fall-fanfare.

Please make checks payable to “MSU Foundation” with “Department of Music” in the memo line and mail to the Murray State Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.