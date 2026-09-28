MSU Jazz Ensembles Concert

Join @murraystatemusic for the first Jazz Concert of the school year! Tuesday, September 29 at 6:00pm in Lovett Auditorium, featuring the Jazz Orchestra, Jazz Band, Blue Jazz Combo & Gold Jazz Combo!

The jazz program at Murray State University is designed to present the highest level of performance in the idiom while providing a framework of strategies for the aspiring music educator. All types jazz are explored including swing, Latin and rock styles. First year faculty member, Dr. Jonathan Nickell, will make his conducting debut!

