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MSU Leadership by Design with Darren Woodson

MSU Leadership by Design with Darren Woodson

Darren Woodson, Retired Dallas Cowboys Player, Former ESPN Analyst, and Entrepreneur, will give a presentation called "Creating Cultures of Excellence" focused on his insights on leadership from his long and successful career. A three-time Superbowl champion and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Darren Woodson is often recognized as one of the greatest players to wear a Dallas Cowboys uniform. After his retirement from the NFL, Woodson continued to find success both as an ESPN Analyst and currently as a real estate entrepreneur. This special program is part of a premier leadership speaking series titled “Leadership by Design,” hosted annually on Murray State’s campus by BFW/Marcum Engineering. The event is free to the public, but registration is required.

Lovett Auditorium
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
http://murraystate.edu/
Lovett Auditorium
1499 Olive Blvd
Murray, Kentucky 42071