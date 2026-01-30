MSU Leadership by Design with Darren Woodson

Darren Woodson, Retired Dallas Cowboys Player, Former ESPN Analyst, and Entrepreneur, will give a presentation called "Creating Cultures of Excellence" focused on his insights on leadership from his long and successful career. A three-time Superbowl champion and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Darren Woodson is often recognized as one of the greatest players to wear a Dallas Cowboys uniform. After his retirement from the NFL, Woodson continued to find success both as an ESPN Analyst and currently as a real estate entrepreneur. This special program is part of a premier leadership speaking series titled “Leadership by Design,” hosted annually on Murray State’s campus by BFW/Marcum Engineering. The event is free to the public, but registration is required.