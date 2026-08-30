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MSU Rodeo Team Kickoff

MSU Rodeo Team Kickoff

Murray State University Rodeo Team will be hosting the Annual Kick Off Rodeo on September 8th, 2026 at 6 PM. Join us for an action packed performance of your Murray State Rodeo Team Racers at the William Bill Cherry Ag. Expo Center. FREE admission!

William "Bill" Cherry Expo Center
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
http://murraystate.edu/
William "Bill" Cherry Expo Center
2101 College Farm Road
Murray, Kentucky 42071