MSU Rodeo Team Kickoff
MSU Rodeo Team Kickoff
Murray State University Rodeo Team will be hosting the Annual Kick Off Rodeo on September 8th, 2026 at 6 PM. Join us for an action packed performance of your Murray State Rodeo Team Racers at the William Bill Cherry Ag. Expo Center. FREE admission!
William "Bill" Cherry Expo Center
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
William "Bill" Cherry Expo Center
2101 College Farm RoadMurray, Kentucky 42071