MSU Sid Easley Lecture: Dr. Emily Sneff: When the Declaration of Independence Was News

Join us September 10 at 7 p.m. in Wrather Museum for the 10th annual Sid Easley Lecture featuring Dr. Emily Sneff: “When the Declaration of Independence Was News.”

Travel back to a time before the outcome of the war with Great Britain was known, when the Declaration was news, and the founding of the United States was still unfolding. Sneff will explore what the Declaration meant to the people living through that pivotal moment in American history.

This event is free and open to the public. A reception and book signing will follow.

Thursday, September 10

7 p.m. in Wrather Auditorium

Reception and book signing to follow

