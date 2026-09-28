MSU Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble Concert
MSU Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble Concert
Directed by Dr. Brent Johnson, the wind ensemble is a premier auditioned concert band that performs several times a year on campus and at major state and regional events. The symphonic band, directed by Dr. Ashley Shoupe, is an auditioned ensemble that performs traditional and contemporary selections in one concert each semester.
Lovett Auditorium
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Murray State University Music Department
(270) 809-4288
msu.music@murraystate.edu
Lovett Auditorium
1499 Olive BlvdMurray, Kentucky 42071