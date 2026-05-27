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Multi-age Storytime @ CCPL

Multi-age Storytime @ CCPL

Multi-Age Story Time - Wednesday - 10:30-11:00 AM

CCPL Community Room B

CCPL’s Multi-Age Story Time Program is a fun, half-hour program designed for children 3, 4, 5, or 6 years of age accompanied by an adult. It features stories, songs, and activities based upon the foundation of the research-based Very Ready Reading Program, which offers seven ways to immerse kids in early literacy and reading readiness. No Registration is Required. - Siblings welcome.

Calloway County Public Library
Every week through May 27, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org