Multi-age Storytime @ CCPL
Multi-age Storytime @ CCPL
Multi-Age Story Time - Wednesday - 10:30-11:00 AM
CCPL Community Room B
CCPL’s Multi-Age Story Time Program is a fun, half-hour program designed for children 3, 4, 5, or 6 years of age accompanied by an adult. It features stories, songs, and activities based upon the foundation of the research-based Very Ready Reading Program, which offers seven ways to immerse kids in early literacy and reading readiness. No Registration is Required. - Siblings welcome.
Calloway County Public Library
Every week through May 27, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org