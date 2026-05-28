Murray Rotary Summer Concert Series: MSU Town and Gown
Murray Rotary Summer Concert Series: MSU Town and Gown
The MSU Town and Gown Community Band has opened each season of this series of concerts. Led by Dr. Ashley Shoupe, Racer Band Director and Assistant Director of MSU Bands, its membership includes college students, band directors and interested adult instrumentalists from throughout the region.
Rotary Amphithester Performing Arts Pavilion in Murray's Central Park
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rotary Club of Murray, KY
Rotary Amphithester Performing Arts Pavilion in Murray's Central Park
rereichmuth76@gmail.com