© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Murray State Department of Music New Music Concert

Murray State Department of Music New Music Concert

Our composition students have been hard at work writing and preparing some brand new pieces. Come on out on Thursday April 30th at 7:30pm in Performing Arts Hall to hear the World Premiere's of all their new pieces!

Performing Arts Hall
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

Murray State University Music Department
(270) 809-4288
msu.music@murraystate.edu
https://linktr.ee/murraystatemusic
Performing Arts Hall
Old Fine Arts Building
Murray, Kentucky 42071
2708096450
mthurmond@murraystate.edu