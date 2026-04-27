Murray State Department of Music New Music Concert
Murray State Department of Music New Music Concert
Our composition students have been hard at work writing and preparing some brand new pieces. Come on out on Thursday April 30th at 7:30pm in Performing Arts Hall to hear the World Premiere's of all their new pieces!
Performing Arts Hall
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
Murray State University Music Department
(270) 809-4288
msu.music@murraystate.edu
Performing Arts Hall
Old Fine Arts BuildingMurray, Kentucky 42071
2708096450
mthurmond@murraystate.edu