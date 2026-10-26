Mystery Movie Night with West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers
Mystery Movie Night with West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers
Join your local roller derby team for a Mystery Movie (rated PG-13) at Maiden Alley. All are welcome to meet the skaters, refs, and volunteers of the West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers, check out merchandise, enjoy concessions, and mingle prior to watching a Mystery Movie featuring face-paced action on 8 wheels on the silver screen!Meet the team, learn how to join on or off wheels, and watch some great derby action on the big screen!
Maiden Alley Cinema
$7.50
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers
Maiden Alley Cinema
112 Maiden AlleyPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-7723
info@maidenalleycinema.org