© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mystery Movie Night with West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers

Mystery Movie Night with West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers

Join your local roller derby team for a Mystery Movie (rated PG-13) at Maiden Alley. All are welcome to meet the skaters, refs, and volunteers of the West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers, check out merchandise, enjoy concessions, and mingle prior to watching a Mystery Movie featuring face-paced action on 8 wheels on the silver screen!Meet the team, learn how to join on or off wheels, and watch some great derby action on the big screen!

Maiden Alley Cinema
$7.50
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers
https://www.facebook.com/westkentuckyrockinrollers/
Maiden Alley Cinema
112 Maiden Alley
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-7723
info@maidenalleycinema.org
http://maidenalleycinema.com