Mystery Movie Night with West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers

Join your local roller derby team for a Mystery Movie (rated PG-13) at Maiden Alley. All are welcome to meet the skaters, refs, and volunteers of the West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers, check out merchandise, enjoy concessions, and mingle prior to watching a Mystery Movie featuring face-paced action on 8 wheels on the silver screen!Meet the team, learn how to join on or off wheels, and watch some great derby action on the big screen!