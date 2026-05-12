No Frills Crop Weekend
No Frills Crop Weekend
Join Mari Moreland Ward and the rest of your crafting friends at the Graves County Cooperative Extension Service Office for another No Frills Crop Weekend!
Bring snacks to share and whatever project you’ve been needing to start!
Friday, Noon to Midnight, and Saturday, 8 AM 8 PM.
Call the Extension Office to save your spot.
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu