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Opening Reception: PSAD Faculty Show/Ben Walker Solo/Paris Galindez Solo

Opening Reception: PSAD Faculty Show/Ben Walker Solo/Paris Galindez Solo

Three amazing exhibitions, one opening reception! PSAD Group Faculty Exhibition, Ben Walker Solo, "Bits and Pieces" and upcoming PSAD graduate Paris Galindez Solo, "Visual Noise".

Paducah School of Art & Design
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Paducah School of Art and Design
270-408-4278
wk-psa@kctcs.edu
https://www.paducahschoolofartanddesign.org
Paducah School of Art & Design
905 Harrison Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-408-4278