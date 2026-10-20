Opening Reception: PSAD Faculty Show/Ben Walker Solo/Paris Galindez Solo
Opening Reception: PSAD Faculty Show/Ben Walker Solo/Paris Galindez Solo
Three amazing exhibitions, one opening reception! PSAD Group Faculty Exhibition, Ben Walker Solo, "Bits and Pieces" and upcoming PSAD graduate Paris Galindez Solo, "Visual Noise".
Paducah School of Art & Design
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah School of Art and Design
270-408-4278
wk-psa@kctcs.edu
Paducah School of Art & Design
905 Harrison StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-408-4278