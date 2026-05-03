Paducah Hiking Club: Glendale Lake

Join Paducah Parks & Recreation for the Paducah Hiking Club trip. This group hike will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Featuring the scenic Lake Glendale Trail, a 2.9-mile route around the lake with an estimated duration of one hour. This hike is open to participants of all experience levels; however, hikers should be in good health. Boots or sturdy shoes are recommended, and participants should bring their own water and snacks. Pre-registration with Paducah Parks & Recreation and completion of a waiver are required.

A limited number of shuttle spots are available for hikers who wish to ride from the Robert Cherry Civic Center, with check-in at 9:00 a.m. Participants may also choose to meet the group directly at Lake Glendale and park at the boat launch.