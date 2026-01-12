Paducah Parks and Rec Tennis Draw Your Partner Doubles
Paducah Parks and Rec Tennis Draw Your Partner Doubles
Come and enjoy Tennis Draw Your Partner Doubles, a social event for tennis enthusiasts where doubles teams will be randomly drawn throughout the night. You can attend by yourself or with a group, and it is open to tennis players ages 16 and older. Tennis players of all playing abilities are welcome to play. It is FREE to participate, and door prizes will be drawn for those who attend!
Bob Noble Park
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
City of Paducah Parks & Rec
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
Bob Noble Park
2801 Park AvenuePaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-444-8508