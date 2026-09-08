Paducah Parks and Rec Yoga in the Park
Paducah Parks and Rec Yoga in the Park
Our free yoga series is back this fall! Stretch, breathe and repeat!
Join us Saturdays in September and October for Yoga in the Park at Noble Park. All participants must be 14+ to participate, and all skill levels are welcome. No pre-registration is required; registration will be onsite at Shelter 3. It's not just yoga-it's community! For more information please call Paducah Parks and Recreation at (270) 444-8508.
Bob Noble Park
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of Paducah Parks & Rec
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
Bob Noble Park
2801 Park AvenuePaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-444-8508