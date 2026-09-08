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Paducah Parks and Rec Yoga in the Park

Paducah Parks and Rec Yoga in the Park

Our free yoga series is back this fall! Stretch, breathe and repeat!
Join us Saturdays in September and October for Yoga in the Park at Noble Park. All participants must be 14+ to participate, and all skill levels are welcome. No pre-registration is required; registration will be onsite at Shelter 3. It's not just yoga-it's community! For more information please call Paducah Parks and Recreation at (270) 444-8508.

Bob Noble Park
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

City of Paducah Parks & Rec
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
http://paducahky.gov/parks-recreation-department
Bob Noble Park
2801 Park Avenue
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-444-8508
http://paducahky.gov/noble-park