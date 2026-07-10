Paducah Regatta at Noble Park Pool

The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is holding the Paducah Regatta on Saturday, July 18 at the Noble Park Pool. Registration and boat building begin at 8:45 a.m. with the boat races at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 per boat. Using materials such as cardboard and duct tape to construct a boat, the goal is to race it across the pool without sinking.

Awards include the Titanic Award for the fastest or most dramatic sinking; the Largest Crew Award for the boat that is able to float while holding the most crew members; the Crowd Favorite Award; and the Overall Winner for the boat that reaches the other side of the pool with the fastest time out of all heats. All judges' decisions are final.

Participants are given a maximum of one hour to build their boat. All boat-building must stop at 9:45 a.m. All of the supplies to build your boat will be provided. All boats will be inspected by judges to make sure they meet building criteria. Materials used must consist only of paper and paper products. Duct tape and water soluble glue may be used to seal seams, holes, and cracks. Boats cannot be wrapped in plastic, tape, or any other similar material. Boats must be human-powered. Store-bought paddles are allowed that must be provided by the participant. A team can consist of one person or as many as can fit inside the boat. The length of the boat must be no more than five feet wide and 12 feet long.

For more information, contact Paducah Parks & Recreation at 270-444-8508.