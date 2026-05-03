Paducah Yoga in the Park

Our free yoga series is back this spring! Stretch, breathe and repeat!

Join us Saturdays in April and May for Yoga in the Park at Noble Park. All participants must be 14+ to participate, and all skill levels are welcome. No pre-registration is required; registration will be onsite at Shelter 4. It's not just yoga-it's community! For more information please call Paducah Parks and Recreation at (270) 444-8508.

