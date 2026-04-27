Picnic With The Pops: Kentucky Derby Edition

Join us for a Derby watch party followed by a lively concert, all in support of the arts in our community. Doors open in the late afternoon (4:30pm) as guests enjoy festive fellowship, specialty cocktails, and the excitement of the Run for the Roses streamed live before the evening’s musical performance begins. Guests are encouraged to embrace the elegance and flair of Derby Day — hats, bow ties, and spring fashion welcome!

Watch the Kentucky Derby live on the big screen with friends and fellow arts supporters. Premium ticket options include curated seating experiences, Derby-inspired fare, and signature cocktails served in commemorative vintage Derby glasses. Following the race, the celebration continues with a live band performance by Saved By The Music – The Ultimate 90’s tribute band, from 7:00 PM–9:00 PM, transforming the evening into a true Derby afterparty.

As PACI’s signature fundraiser, Picnic With The Pops directly supports arts programming, education initiatives, and cultural events that enrich Hopkinsville and the surrounding region. Your attendance helps ensure that creativity continues to thrive in our community.

Throughout the evening, we will also honor our Volunteer of the Year and present the Champion of the Alhambra Award, recognizing those who make our mission possible.

Thank you to our Signature Sponsor, Planters Bank!!

