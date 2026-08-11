Playhouse in the Park: Anastasia Auditions

Playhouse folks!! Auditions for the very first joint show between Playhouse in the Park and Murray State University are here!!! See Google form for more information and to sign up, please do not just show up for these auditions.

Audition Requirements:

Sing 60-seconds in the style of the show (Disney princess, show tune, etc.) Must bring a backing track for auditions.

Bring a 45-60 second dramatic monologue OR cold read one at the audition.

Audition Date Information:

Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20 at the Playhouse Annex starting at 6pm. There will be a dance call on Thursday, August 20th at 4:30pm at the dance studio in the Old Fine Arts building on Murray State Campus for those who want to be considered for dance leads, featured dancers, or ensemble dancers. No need to sign up for the dance call, please do not be late.

We will call to schedule your audition time once the Google Form is completed and we get closer to the audition dates.

Any questions, please email: wayne@playhousemurray.org

Google Form to complete:

https://forms.gle/TXoW19KGcEDNFhv36