Playhouse in the Park Auditions: The Hobbit
Playhouse in the Park Auditions: The Hobbit
Calling all actors for an upcoming audition for Playhouse in the Park! May 11th and 12th at 6pm at the Playhouse Annex. You only have to attend one night of auditions! Learn and work one of the monologues below for the audition and expect cold reads from the script.
Monologues for each character can be found here.
Playhouse Arcadia Annex
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through May 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Playhouse in the Park
(270) 759-1752
wayne@playhousemurray.org
Playhouse Arcadia Annex
907 Arcadia CircleMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-759-1752
wayne@playhousemurray.org