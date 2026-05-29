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Playhouse in the Park: Disney's Dare to Dream Auditions

Playhouse in the Park: Disney's Dare to Dream Auditions

Auditions will be held at the Playhouse in the Park Annex, 97 Arcadia Circle Murray KY

Ages 8-18
Prepare a 60 second upbeat song (Disney or other), please bring your own backing track
cold reads from the script

Disney’s Dare to Dream JR. is a 60-minute musical revue that follows an eager group of trainees on their first day at a fictional Walt Disney Imagineering Studio. As the group sets out to help each other discover their dreams, they work together to explore the power of dreams to unite, inspire, and make anything possible. Drawing from a century of beloved Disney films, Dare to Dream JR. features songs appearing for the first time ever in a Disney stage musical, including fan-favorites from The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Encanto, and Frozen II. This musical revue is a thrilling mix of contemporary songs, timeless classics, and brand-new medleys that are sure to surprise and delight Disney lovers of all ages.

Playhouse in the Park
06:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jun 16, 2026.

Event Supported By

Playhouse in the Park
(270) 759-1752
wayne@playhousemurray.org
http://www.playhousemurray.org

Artist Group Info

helpdesk@playhousemurray.org
Playhouse in the Park
701 Gil Hopson Dr.
Murray, Kentucky 42071
12707591752
wayne@playhousemurray.org
https://www.playhousemurray.org/