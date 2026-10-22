Playhouse in the Park presents Anastasia
Playhouse in the Park presents Anastasia
From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island, this dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
Playhouse in the Park
$13 - $16
Every week through Nov 22, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Playhouse in the Park
(270) 759-1752
wayne@playhousemurray.org
Playhouse in the Park
701 Gil Hopson Dr.Murray, Kentucky 42071
12707591752
wayne@playhousemurray.org