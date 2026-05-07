Playhouse in the Park presents The Hobbit
Playhouse in the Park presents The Hobbit
Bilbo, one of the most conservative of all Hobbits, is asked to leave his large, roomy and very dry home in the ground in order to set off as chief robber in an attempt to recover an important treasure. It's the last thing that any sensitive Hobbit would want to do, but great benefit eventually results—not only for Bilbo but for all of the Hobbits who inhabit Middle Earth—and the hearts of those children and adults who continue to enjoy this kind of magic.
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:00 PM.
Sunday shows are at 2:30 PM.
Playhouse in the Park
$13 - $16
Every week through Jun 28, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Playhouse in the Park
(270) 759-1752
wayne@playhousemurray.org
Playhouse in the Park
701 Gil Hopson Dr.Murray, Kentucky 42071
12707591752
wayne@playhousemurray.org