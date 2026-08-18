Playhouse in the Park presents These Shining Lives
Playhouse in the Park presents These Shining Lives
These Shining Lives chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their roles working at the Radium Dial Company, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. Catherine and her friends are dying, it’s true, but theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits – or endanger the lives of those who come after them.
Playhouse in the Park
$13 - $16
Every week through Sep 27, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Playhouse in the Park
701 Gil Hopson Dr.Murray, Kentucky 42071
12707591752
wayne@playhousemurray.org