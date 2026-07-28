Playhouse in the Park: The Importance of Being Earnest

John “Jack” Worthing, a carefree young gentleman, is the inventor of a fictitious brother, “Earnest,” whose wicked ways afford Jack an excuse to leave his country home from time to time and journey to London, where he stays with his close friend and confidant, Algernon Moncrief. Algernon has a cousin, Gwendolen Fairfax, with whom Jack is in love. During his London sojourns, Jack, under the name Earnest, has won Gwendolen’s love, for she strongly desires to marry someone with the confidence-inspiring name of Earnest. But when he asks for Gwendolen’s hand from her mother, the formidable Lady Bracknell, Jack finds he must reveal he is a foundling who was left in a handbag at Victoria Station. This is very disturbing to Lady Bracknell, who insists that he produce at least one parent before she consents to the marriage.

Returning to the country home where he lives with his ward Cecily Cardew and her governess Miss Prism, Jack finds that Algernon has also arrived under the identity of the nonexistent brother Earnest. Algernon falls madly in love with the beautiful Cecily, who has long been enamored of the mysterious, fascinating brother Earnest.

With the arrival of Lady Bracknell and Gwendolen, chaos erupts and questions (and answers) emerge about Jack’s birth and family. How this classic comedy sorts itself out is sure to delight!