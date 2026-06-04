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Playhouse in the Park The Importance of Being Earnest Auditions

Playhouse in the Park The Importance of Being Earnest Auditions

Auditions for The Importance of Being Earnest, a play by Oscar Wilde. Please be familiar with the monologues (see the post on our Facebook page or come to the Annex to get a copy of the monologues) and expect cold reads at the auditions. This audition is for ages 18+. Sponsored by The Broadway Family Farms!

Playhouse Arcadia Annex
06:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jun 30, 2026.

Event Supported By

Playhouse in the Park
(270) 759-1752
wayne@playhousemurray.org
http://www.playhousemurray.org
Playhouse Arcadia Annex
907 Arcadia Circle
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-759-1752
wayne@playhousemurray.org
https://www.playhousemurray.org/