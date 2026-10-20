PSAD & Yeiser Art Center Art Crawl

WKCTC’s Paducah School of Art & Design is proud to announce its first ever “Art Crawl”, in collaboration with the Yeiser Art Center. This is a free event that is open to all ages. The kickoff will take place at PSAD, with events going from 3-6 PM. Events at the Yeiser will go from 5-8 PM. Maps will be provided showing stops throughout Downtown and Lowertown Paducah. The Art Crawl will be an opportunity to see local art, shop from vendors and experience hands-on activities. The kickoff will begin at Paducah School of Art & Design, located in Paducah’s historic Lowertown, taking place from 3-6 PM . PSAD will feature three new art exhibitions in its various galleries. The Bill Ford Gallery will display “The Arty Bunch”, an exhibit by PSAD’s very own faculty, featuring work by Dustin Clark, Emily Esau, Tanya Gadbaw, Alan Jackson, Kelley Johnson, Andrew Long and Randy Simmons. “This is the first faculty showing in three years. I’m excited to bring it back as we introduce our newest faculty member Andrew Long, ceramicist and 3D instructor at PSAD. Works exhibited will be a great mix of drawing, painting, ceramics, graphic design and video,” says Gallery Director and faculty member Randy Simmons.

“Bits and Pieces”, a solo exhibit by local artist Ben Walker, will be featured in the PJC Gallery. Gallery Q will hold “Visual Noise”, a solo exhibit by future PSAD graduate, Paris Galindez. Along with gallery openings, the first stop at PSAD will feature live portrait drawings by students Kendyl Suiter and Ryann Osborne. Participants can also purchase and screen print their own t-shirt. Each location on the event map will have limited edition iron-on patches to go with the shirts. Live music will take place from 4-6 PM by the CliffDavis Trio.

The Yeiser Art Center will hold “The Art of British Motors”, a gallery exhibit featuring various local artists. The Yeiser team will also be recreating Oliver Herring's TASK party, a hands-on activity that invites people to come together and play with various materials to create an artistic experience. Other stops on the Art Crawl map include art vendors, booksellers, poetry reading, painting activities, restaurants and more live music. Coordinator Brooke Yandle of the Yeiser Art Center is expectant for this first Art Crawl and hopes that it will develop into a “block party” style event where the community can come together to experience local art and explore their own inner artist.

