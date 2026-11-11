PSO Off The Record: An Evening of Viola Quintets
PSO Off The Record: An Evening of Viola Quintets
Concertmaster Ching-Yi Lin and colleagues from Western Kentucky University bring An Evening of Viola Quintets to the stage at Symphony Hall.
This is a Pay-What-You-Wish event so come as you are after work Friday night and enjoy great music. Our bar will be available with wine, beer, and canned cocktails. Get your group of friends together and check out one of the many great restaurants downtown after the show!
Symphony Hall
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065
Symphony Hall
401 Walter Jetton Blvd.Paducah, Kentucky 42003
270-444-0065
contact@paducahsymphony.org