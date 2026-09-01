© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PSO Opening Night: Tchaikovsky's Fourth

PSO Opening Night: Tchaikovsky's Fourth

Season 47 begins with hometown mezzo-soprano Audrianna Hughes making her PSO debut, straight from the stages of the New York Metropolitan and Houston Grand Opera for Brahms' Alto Rhapsody, in collaboration with the men's choruses from Paducah Tilghman, Murray State, Paducah Singers, and PSO Chorus.
Samuel Hollister guest conducts, coming from the St. Louis Symphony podium.

The Carson Center
35-55
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065
https://www.paducahsymphony.org/
The Carson Center
100 Ky, Ave.
Paducah , Kentucky 42003
270-450-4444
http://www.thecarsoncenter.org