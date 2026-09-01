PSO Opening Night: Tchaikovsky's Fourth
PSO Opening Night: Tchaikovsky's Fourth
Season 47 begins with hometown mezzo-soprano Audrianna Hughes making her PSO debut, straight from the stages of the New York Metropolitan and Houston Grand Opera for Brahms' Alto Rhapsody, in collaboration with the men's choruses from Paducah Tilghman, Murray State, Paducah Singers, and PSO Chorus.
Samuel Hollister guest conducts, coming from the St. Louis Symphony podium.
The Carson Center
35-55
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065