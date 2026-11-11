PSO Overture: Marcus Roberts Trio in Concert
PSO Overture: Marcus Roberts Trio in Concert
Symphony Hall turns into a Jazz Club on November 12!
The Marcus Roberts Trio will present a full concert to lead into their performance with the PSO on Saturday, November 14.
Tickets are $10+ fees and are available online and at the door!
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Office
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Office
222 Kentucky AvenuePaducah, Kentucky
(270) 444-0065
contact@paducahsymphony.org