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PSO Overture: Marcus Roberts Trio in Concert

PSO Overture: Marcus Roberts Trio in Concert

Symphony Hall turns into a Jazz Club on November 12!
The Marcus Roberts Trio will present a full concert to lead into their performance with the PSO on Saturday, November 14.
Tickets are $10+ fees and are available online and at the door!

Paducah Symphony Orchestra Office
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065
https://www.paducahsymphony.org/
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Office
222 Kentucky Avenue
Paducah, Kentucky
(270) 444-0065
contact@paducahsymphony.org
http://www.paducahsymphony.org/