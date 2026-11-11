PSO presents Americana at the Symphony with Marcus Roberts Trio
PSO presents Americana at the Symphony with Marcus Roberts Trio
Marcus Roberts Trio joins the PSO for a night of Gershwin, Copland and Bernstein. Get ready for a full night of Classic Americana and Jazz!
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Office
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Office
222 Kentucky AvenuePaducah, Kentucky
(270) 444-0065
contact@paducahsymphony.org