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PSO presents Americana at the Symphony with Marcus Roberts Trio

PSO presents Americana at the Symphony with Marcus Roberts Trio

Marcus Roberts Trio joins the PSO for a night of Gershwin, Copland and Bernstein. Get ready for a full night of Classic Americana and Jazz!

Paducah Symphony Orchestra Office
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065
https://www.paducahsymphony.org/
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Office
222 Kentucky Avenue
Paducah, Kentucky
(270) 444-0065
contact@paducahsymphony.org
http://www.paducahsymphony.org/