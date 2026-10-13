PSO presents Frankenstein Live in Concert

The original 1931 Frankenstein film with piano quintet!

The Paducah premiere of a cinematic masterpiece transformed! Grammy-nominated composer Michael Shapiro's thrilling score turns a horror classic into a contemporary cinematic event.

One of the earliest sound films, James Whale’s legendary 1931 movie Frankenstein, starring Boris Karloff, had dialogue but no music. Shapiro’s critically acclaimed score marries the original film with piano quintet, creating a haunting emotional landscape and significantly enhancing the film’s dramatic power.

Commissioned in 2001, it has been presented in over 80 sold-out productions worldwide. Now this unforgettable theatrical experience comes to Symphony Hall.

Wear your best costume and beware!