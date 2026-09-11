Purchase District Health Department Neighborhood Farmers Market

Farmer's Market open 2 pm to 6 pm

916 Kentucky Avenue (back parking lot)

McCracken County Health Center

Free giveaways!

• Can openers, freezer bags, nicotine quit kits, Quit Now Kentucky bags, vaping prevention comic books, Narcan, Deterra bags, insulated lunch boxes, hand sanitizer, and more!

Class schedule:

2 to 3 pm: Fresh Longer, Waste Less

• Join the McCracken County Extension Office's Champion Food Volunteers to learn food safety and preservation basics. Discovery wasy ways to prepare, preserve, and store your farmer's market produce so it stays fresh longer.

4 to 5 pm: Preparedness You Can Taste

• Learn how everyday emergency food supplies can be turned into a delicious and nutritious treat. This demonstration will show you how a little creativity can help you make the most of the food you have stored for emergencies.

Power of Produce (POP) Club

• Where kids explore fresh fruits and veggies, try new flavors, and learn where their food comes form. After participating, each child receives a $2 voucher to spend at the market.