Purchase Players present The Play That Goes Wrong
Purchase Players present The Play That Goes Wrong
Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!
CAST
Annie......................................Emily Lamb
Tina..................................Marrisa Waddy
Robert............................Ryan Messenger
Chris.........................Matthew Rakestraw
Dennis................................Weslan Banks
Sandra.............................Alex Goodman
Max...................................Mark Rawlings
Jonathan..............................Austin Lamb
SHOWTIMES
Fri 8/21 @ 7 pm
Sat 8/22 @ 7 pm
Sun 8/23 @ 2 pm
Fri 8/28 @ 7 pm
Sat 8/29 @ 7 pm
Sun 8/30 @ 2 pm
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM