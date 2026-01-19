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Purchase Players Summer Theatre Camp: Disney Aladdin Kids

Purchase Players Summer Theatre Camp: Disney Aladdin Kids

Summer Theatre Camp!

Mark your calendars! Sign-ups for our Summer Theatre Camp will open on Monday, March 16 at 6:00 PM.

The registration link will be posted on the Purchase Players Facebook page at that time, so be sure to keep an eye out! Spots fill quickly each year, and we can’t wait for another summer full of creativity, fun, and theatre magic.

Camp Dates: May 25-29 & June 1-5

Show Dates: June 5, 6, 11, 12 & 13

Purchase Players CPAC
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Purchase Players
270-251-9035
president.ppcpac@gmail.com
http://www.purchaseplayers.com
Purchase Players CPAC
302 West Water Street
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-251-9035
president.ppcpac@gmail.com
http://www.purchaseplayers.com