Purchase Players Summer Theatre Camp: Disney Aladdin Kids

Summer Theatre Camp!

Mark your calendars! Sign-ups for our Summer Theatre Camp will open on Monday, March 16 at 6:00 PM.

The registration link will be posted on the Purchase Players Facebook page at that time, so be sure to keep an eye out! Spots fill quickly each year, and we can’t wait for another summer full of creativity, fun, and theatre magic.

Camp Dates: May 25-29 & June 1-5

Show Dates: June 5, 6, 11, 12 & 13

