Rotary Summer Concert Series: Blue Velvet Jazz
Rotary Summer Concert Series: Blue Velvet Jazz
“Blue Velvet Jazz” is a Nashville-based quartet featuring vocalist Hannah Clair. Their concert selections are largely from the standards of the American Song Book. Hanna Clair’s vocal style and renditions lend special flavor to the music of the instrumental quartet of professionals.
Rotary Amphitheater at Central Park
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rotary Club of Murray, KY
Rotary Amphitheater at Central Park
Arcadia DriveMurray, Kentucky 42071
(270) 917-4444
lindseyharlan@murray-ky.net