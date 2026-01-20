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Rotary Summer Concert Series: Blue Velvet Jazz

Rotary Summer Concert Series: Blue Velvet Jazz

“Blue Velvet Jazz” is a Nashville-based quartet featuring vocalist Hannah Clair. Their concert selections are largely from the standards of the American Song Book. Hanna Clair’s vocal style and renditions lend special flavor to the music of the instrumental quartet of professionals.

Rotary Amphitheater at Central Park
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Rotary Club of Murray, KY
Rotary Amphitheater at Central Park
Arcadia Drive
Murray, Kentucky 42071
(270) 917-4444
lindseyharlan@murray-ky.net
http://mccparks.recdesk.com/recdeskportal/Home/tabid/10091/Default.aspx