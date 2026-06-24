Rotary Summer Concert Series: The Wheelhouse Rousters
Rotary Summer Concert Series: The Wheelhouse Rousters
The “Wheelhouse Rousters” band is back by popular demand. Originally called “Bawn in the Mash”, this ensemble of outstanding musicians bases much of its repertoire on songs of the rivers from west Kentucky to Colorado. Leave room in your shoes to tap your toes!
Rotary Amphitheater at Central Park
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rotary Club of Murray, KY
Rotary Amphitheater at Central Park
Arcadia DriveMurray, Kentucky 42071
(270) 917-4444
lindseyharlan@murray-ky.net