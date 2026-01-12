SPIRIO SERIES: LIVE AT SYMPHONY HALL

SPIRIO SUMMER SERIES

JOIN US JULY 9 AT THE NEW SYMPHONY HALL FOR A FREE ICE CREAM SOCIAL CELEBRATING 250 YEARS OF AMERICAN MUSIC!

An integration of State-Of-The-Art technology and the music you love!

This concert features American composers and artists with selections by George Gershwin, Scott Joplin, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson and more!

What is the Steinway Spirio?

The Spirio line of Steinway pianos is reminiscent of the old fashioned Player Pianos but now with Bluetooth technology. At this concert, our Steinway Spirio's keys and pedals will be pressed and the strings will be struck, through the power of innovation!

Venue: THE NEW SYMPHONY HALL

While this concert is FREE, a ticket is required to attend.

