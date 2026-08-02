Spirio Series: Preserving The Past, Composing The Future in Partnership with the Hotel Metropolitan

This concert is presented in partnership with the Hotel Metropolitan, featuring music from some of the famous people who stayed at the Hotel. Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and more!

This concert will be a mix of live performances by Jack Nelson, a 2026 recipient of the Bradley Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the Jimmy Award for Outstanding Performance in an Ensemble, and pre-recorded selections on the Steinway Spirio.

***Thanks to a generous donor, every dollar given for this concert will be matched to benefit the Hotel Metropolitan.***

What is the Steinway Spirio?

The Spirio line of Steinway pianos is reminiscent of the old fashioned Player Pianos but now with Bluetooth technology. At this concert, our Steinway Spirio's keys and pedals will be pressed and the strings will be struck, through the power of innovation! Read more about the Spirio line here!

Venue: SYMPHONY HALL

While this concert is "PWYW", a ticket is required to attend.