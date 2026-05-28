Summer Dungeons and Dragons Club @ CCPL
Summer Dungeons and Dragons Club @ CCPL
From Character Creation and Basic Adventuring Gear to Boss Fights and Dungeon Delving!
Teens and Adults.
Wednesdays 5pm-6:30pm
June 3, 10, 17, 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22. 29.
Materials Provided
Presented Free of Charge. Space is limited and registration is required.
Summer Dungeons & Dragons Club - Registration: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/sydpldc04kp5z8/
Calloway County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org