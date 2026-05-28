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Summer Dungeons and Dragons Club @ CCPL

Summer Dungeons and Dragons Club @ CCPL

From Character Creation and Basic Adventuring Gear to Boss Fights and Dungeon Delving!

Teens and Adults.

Wednesdays 5pm-6:30pm

June 3, 10, 17, 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22. 29.

Materials Provided

Presented Free of Charge. Space is limited and registration is required.

Summer Dungeons & Dragons Club - Registration: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/sydpldc04kp5z8/

Calloway County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org