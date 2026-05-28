Summer Dungeons and Dragons Club @ CCPL

From Character Creation and Basic Adventuring Gear to Boss Fights and Dungeon Delving!

Teens and Adults.

Wednesdays 5pm-6:30pm

June 3, 10, 17, 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22. 29.

Materials Provided

Presented Free of Charge. Space is limited and registration is required.

Summer Dungeons & Dragons Club - Registration: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/sydpldc04kp5z8/

